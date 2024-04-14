Open this photo in gallery: Aries.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Power struggles are likely on the work front this year and if you are smart you will do your utmost not to get personally involved. Make it clear you don’t care who wins or loses and that you have no intention of getting caught in the middle.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

The more you do for yourself this week the more the universe will add to your success. Between now and the sun’s change of signs on the 19th you must be positive and take the initiative on all fronts. In other words, be true to your nature.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Stop talking about what you are going to do and get on and actually do it. The more progress you make over the next few days the better placed you will be to hit the ground running when the sun enters your sign at the end of the week.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Now is the time to show what you can do. Now is the time to prove you have what it takes to compete at the highest level. The world will be watching closely over the next seven days, so aim high and make sure it likes what it sees.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your winning streak will continue for a few days yet but you also need to look ahead to when you may not be quite as fortunate as you are now. The cosmic clock is always ticking and circumstances are always changing, so don’t get bogged down in the past.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Your cashflow situation may be giving you cause for concern but don’t be too negative about it because opportunities to improve your financial position are on their way. In a related development you could also be moving up on the work front very soon.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You will have to adapt to other people’s plans this week but it shouldn’t be too much trouble. In fact, the more you do for partners and colleagues now the more willing they will be to let you slip the leash when the sun changes signs on the 19th.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

If you limit yourself to just one or two tasks this week you will get far more done than if you have five or six things on the go at the same time. Quality is always more important than quantity, so be smart and focus on what matters most.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You have never been shy about putting yourself out there and you are rarely affected by criticism, but over the next few days the opposition to your plans could get relentless. Do you back off a bit? No you do not – you double down and go for it.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The sun’s change of signs at the end of the week will make it clear where you have been wasting energy for no good reason and why you need to focus more on your core ambitions. Between now and then try cutting back on non-essentials.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

The next few days could be some of the busiest of the year so far as you rush to complete a number of tasks that should have been finished by now. You must be selective though – you cannot get everything done, so focus on the stuff that matters most.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Make sure you get what you are entitled to, because others will happily cut you out of the proceeds if they believe they can get away with it. You like to think the best of people but don’t think for a moment that everyone is as honest as you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Recent challenges have taken it out of you and now you are looking forward to a well-earned rest. But you can’t slow down yet. A half-finished project must be completed by the end of the week if you want to enjoy your downtime with a clear conscience.

