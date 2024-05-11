Your daily horoscope: May 11, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You will need to be alert and ready to move at a moment’s notice over the coming year. With Mars and Uranus strong on your birthday major changes are inevitable and if you are the first to react you will reap the benefits ahead of your rivals.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Sometimes you like to make changes for the fun of it but the planets warn if you do that this weekend the results may not be to your liking. Just this once, err on the side of caution and don’t tempt fate to remind you of your place!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

If you make an effort to put your feelings into words this weekend you will find that friends and loved ones are only too willing to forgive your transgressions. You don’t have to be tearful or sentimental but you do have to be honest.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

A work-related task may be boring but there is no way to avoid it, so get your mind in gear and focus on what needs to be done. And don’t just go through the motions: Aim for excellence or you may have to do it all over again!.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you feel like some rest and relaxation this weekend then take whatever time off you need and ignore those who say you cannot afford to take things easy. You can in fact afford to do anything you desire, so do what makes you happy.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

Don’t be too hasty if you are thinking of calling time on a relationship that does not seem to be going anywhere. According to the planets it is likely to improve considerably over the next 48 hours, so be patient and give it more space to develop.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you want to get ahead on the work front you will need to combine charm and ruthlessness so that friends and foes alike know you mean business. Co-operation is by far the best approach but sometimes a bit of serious competition can help as well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

A feeling that something important has been left undone has been nagging at you for some time and you would be a fool to ignore it any longer. Quiet your mind over the next 48 hours and listen to what your subconscious is trying to tell you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

If a friend or colleague warns that what you are proposing to do is too risky you will take that as an invitation to do it anyway. You have never been afraid to test your limits and what you do this weekend will astound just about everyone

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

You don’t generally have a problem adapting to new situations but what occurs this weekend may cause you to dig in your heels and refuse to budge from your usual routine. You know you will have to change eventually though, so why be so stubborn?

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Your head may be bursting with great ideas but this is probably not the right time to go public with them. Keep what you are planning to yourself this weekend and keep your eyes and ears open for even better ideas that may be heading your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If there is one thing you hate it is people talking behind your back. You don’t mind critics telling you to your face what they think you are doing wrong but you do mind when they hide their negativity behind a smile. Let them know that this weekend.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you go out of your way to be reasonable this weekend, even with people who clearly do not deserve your respect, you will impress not only your friends but some of your rivals as well. You have a talent for bringing people together. Use it.

