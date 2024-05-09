Your daily horoscope: May 9, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Although affairs of the heart may have taken a back seat in recent months as you dealt with matters relating to money and your career there will be plenty of scope over the coming year to ignite some passionate sparks. True love trumps every other success story.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Why waste your precious time worrying when you know from long experience that most of the things you fear in life rarely come about? You also know that the best way to stop your imagination running wild is to act, on impulse if needs be!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

This may be one of those days when what you want cannot be had and what you don’t want won’t leave you alone. Have you not considered that the universe could be sending you a message? Maybe you’ve got things the wrong way round?

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Stand back from events, both in your private affairs and at work, so you can get a clearer picture of what’s going on in your life. And don’t be too harsh on yourself if you recognize that it’s your own choices that have muddied the picture a bit.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You can hide from the truth if you want to but sooner or later it will find you and confront you with your failings. A better approach might be to face those failings head-on and find ways to improve the way you interact with the world.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may not enjoy taking orders from other people but there is so much activity in the career area of your chart at the moment that you don’t have much choice in the matter. Accept the fact that you cannot be top dog all the time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Someone is stirring up trouble to see how you will react, and they are hoping that you will go over the top and say and do things that can only make you look bad. Now you know that you can control your reactions – and they will look bad instead.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You may be rational and reasonable by nature but not everyone shares your logical approach to life and one particular person is going out of their way to sow confusion. All you can do is put some distance between you – and a wall as well if possible!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

The obstacles you currently face have most likely been created by your own fears. You need to remind yourself that your mind is a powerful tool and will generate negative outcomes if the mental input is bad. A positive attitude is an absolute must.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

The impulsive side of your nature will be much in evidence over the next 24 hours and not everyone will be happy that you start doing one thing and then switch abruptly to something else. If you start something new you must commit yourself to finishing it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You may not claim to be an expert in certain matters but you do claim to have plenty of common sense and that fact alone will stop you from making a big mistake. Others won’t be so lucky but you don’t have to feel bad for them.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

If others think you can be persuaded to see things their way they are in for a shock. As one of the zodiac’s Fixed signs you don’t change your outlook often and even when you do you tend to change it back again later when no one is looking!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Sometimes the only way to get what you deserve is by reaching out and taking it. That seems to be the situation at the moment as people in positions of power refuse to recognize your talents. Could it be the cue for a change of career?

