Your daily horoscope: May 8, 2024

Open this photo in gallery: TaurusiStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A new moon on your birthday is just part of a hugely positive outlook for the year ahead. With Venus and Jupiter on your side as well you could be and should be having the time of your life – and if you’re not, then start making it happen!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You will have to make a big decision about your cashflow situation today. Be bold and don’t worry that you might be making the wrong call – the important thing is that you do something positive instead of letting others take decisions for you.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You know what you want, you know how and where to get it and you know with total certainty that you have what it takes to make a success of your life. Today’s new moon will raise your self-belief to a level where failure is never an option.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Intense cosmic activity in the most sensitive area of your chart makes it seem as if the world is against you but in reality your own negativity is your one and only enemy. It’s time to move on from your fears and start enjoying life again.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you get involved in a cause of some kind today you may find that it becomes a central part of your life. But don’t let it take over completely. You can help make the world a better place but you need a sense of proportion as well.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

If you are looking to start something new on the career front then today’s new moon will point you in the right direction. It doesn’t matter that you don’t have the experience for a particular role, your energy and enthusiasm will impress those who matter.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

If you feel like getting away from the daily grind for a while then just get up and go. You don’t have to ask permission and you don’t have to let others know where you are going. A little bit of solitude will do you a lot of good.

Missed one of your horoscopes? Check out the most recent days’ forecasts here:

Your daily horoscope: May 7, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 6, 2024

Your lookahead for the week, starting May 5

Your daily horoscope: May 4, 2024

Your daily horoscope: May 3, 2024

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You need to get serious about your long-term financial situation and with today’s new moon in the wealth area of your chart this is the perfect time to change your outlook on money and possessions and material things. But remember, there are many way to be rich.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

A new moon in the partnership area of your sign, alongside love planet Venus and luck planet Jupiter, makes it essential that you reach out to friends, relatives and work colleagues and do more things together. Co-operation is the key to happiness and success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Set a schedule you know will work for you and then stick to it relentlessly over the next few days. You may think you are more creative when you act in a free-form style but sometimes, as now, you need to be a bit more disciplined.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Ignore the cynics and the critics and do what feels right for you personally over the next 24 hours. You don’t need approval from anyone, and certainly not those who constantly doubt you – you just need to believe in yourself 100 per cent!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

A rift of some kind has become too deep and too wide in recent weeks and needs to be healed. Make it your business today to approach those you have fallen out with and offer to patch things up without conditions and without attaching blame.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

You won’t hesitate to say your piece today, and that’s good, but don’t expect everyone to agree with you. Some people are so stuck in their ways that no matter how persuasive you may be they won’t budge an inch. Don’t let it bother you.

Discover more about yourself at sallybrompton.com