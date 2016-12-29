As a year comes to an end, so, too, do some of the major exhibits around town. One of them is CHIHULY, billed by the Royal Ontario Museum as the first-ever showcase of large-scale works bearing the name of American glass sculptor Dale Chihuly in a major public institution in Toronto. The final attendance numbers are not yet in, but ROM has unofficially certified the exhibit as “instagrammable,” based on its generation of nearly 14,000 visitors’ images shared via social media. The ticketed CHIHULY closes on Jan. 8, leaving just a little more than a week to enjoy the splendour in the glass.Report Typo/Error
