The Toronto Symphony Orchestra has undergone an abrupt, major change in leadership, including the replacement of its board chair.

On Friday, it announced that Richard Phillips, chair of the board for the past year, and a member for the past six, was no longer with the organization. Four of the other five members of the board’s executive committee have also left, including Sonia Baxendale, who stepped in as acting CEO after the premature departure last March of Jeff Melanson, only 20 months into his tenure.

Catherine Beck, who joined the TSO board just this past year, is the newly elected chair.

The changes at the top of the TSO come at a time when it is still regaining its feet after the departure of Mr. Melanson and a season in which expenses soared (a much larger contribution from the Toronto Symphony Foundation allowed the orchestra to avoid a deficit).

The organization is seeking both a new permanent CEO and a new music director. Although the TSO is stressing continuity in its announcement of its new chair, it seems that the turmoil at the organization is not yet over.

TSO managed to post a surplus for fiscal 2015-16, and, by many accounts, Mr. Phillips and Ms. Baxendale saved the organization from a potentially crippling financial disaster.

In the 2015-16 annual report, released only two weeks ago, neither member gave any indication that they would be leaving the board. Ms. Baxendale notes, in her remarks in the report, that she intimated that she would be staying. “I look forward to continuing to support [interim CEO] Gary Hanson and the TSO.”

Report Typo/Error