Jenn Grant, winner of the Solo Recording of the Year at the 2016 East Coast Music Awards, will perform at The Great Hall March 24.
Brad Wheeler

Jenn Grant

Give or take a Leslie Feist or a k.d. lang, the Halifax-based songstress possesses as sublime a voice as there is in the country. Her latest album is Paradise, a mature work with Grant in sophisticated indie-pop form. “I’m a two-step honey, I’m your trigger, I’m your paradise,” she croons hauntingly on the title track. No arguments here.

March 24, 8 p.m. $25. The Great Hall, 1087 Queen St. W., 416-872-4255 or http://www.thegreathall.ca/event/jenn-grant.

Butcher

An old coot shows up at a police station wearing a military uniform and a Santa hat. Who is this guy? Hailed by this newspaper as a “gripping nail-biter,” with twists, turns, aliases and allegiances aplenty, Nicolas Billon’s thriller closes the Off-Mirvish season boldly (and with a meat hook).

March 25 to April 9. $39 to $92. Panasonic Theatre, 651 Yonge St., 416-872-1212 or https://www.mirvish.com/shows/butcher.

Sarah Polley: Away From Her

Based on Alice Munro’s short story The Bear Came Over the Mountain, Sarah Polley’s indelible 2006 adaptation Away From Her stars Gordon Pinsent as a man losing his wife (played by Julie Christie) to Alzheimer’s disease. The story is heartbreaking; the acting, transcendent. At a screening, Polley speaks about her directorial-debut doozy with CBC Radio’s Eleanor Wachtel.

March 27, 7 p.m. (event is sold out; rush tickets available). TIFF Bell Lightbox, 350 King St. W., 416-599-8433 or http://www.tiff.net/events/books-on-film-sarah-polley-on-away-from-her.

The Baroque Diva

A Tafelmusik production celebrates the role of baroque diva, starring the outstanding soprano Karina Gauvin, who makes her long-awaited return to the period-music specialists. A program includes orchestral works by baroque composers and a world premiere by Canadian composer Colin Labadie that was commissioned as part of this year’s sesquicentennial celebrations.

March 23 to 25 (8 p.m.) and March 26 (3:30 p.m.). $26 to $95. Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor St. W., 416-408-0208 or https://www.tafelmusik.org/concert-calendar/concert/baroque-diva.

Crawlspace

Karen Hines once dreamed of a black enamel farmhouse sink. Now she just wants a place to sleep that doesn’t stink of dead animal. A raccoon, specifically – a rotting carcass of one, to be exact. A hit as a smaller production in 2015, the darkly humourous, all-too-true one-woman show about a house-buying debacle is back.

March 28 to April 15 (currently in previews). $25 to $49. Young Centre, 50 Tank House Lane, 416-866-8666 or http://tickets.youngcentre.ca/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=9339.

Follow Brad Wheeler on Twitter: @BWheelerglobe

