Butters and Hachi. Courtesy of Mirvish Productions (Mirvish Productions)
Brad Wheeler

The Globe and Mail

Although the fabulous Fiona Reid stars as the Queen in the upcoming production of Peter Morgan’s The Audience at the Royal Alex, some applause will undoubtedly go to Butters and Hachi, a pair of Pembroke Welsh corgis cast as the Queen’s pet pooches. The squat herding dogs are brothers and fast friends who share meals and a taste for adventure. Apparently, when Butters ran away one time, Hachi made a break for it as well. Eventually, the doggie duo were found, safe and unharmed, together. On stage at the Royal Alex, the capering corgis will no doubt add a level of adorability the Royal Family otherwise lacks.

The Audience plays at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, Jan. 17 to Feb. 26, 2017. Information at http://www.mirvish.com/shows/the-audience.

