In a move that increases the options for those considering Porsche’s luxurious Panamera saloon, the German auto maker announced it has bumped the revamped model’s lineup to eight options ranging from 330 to 550 horsepower.

The new entry-level Panamera 4, with a V-6 turbo and 330 horsepower, will be on display at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show. In silks alongside it will be the all-new Panamera Executive lineup, which features a slightly longer wheelbase and a suite of cushy upgrades intended for chauffeur cars.

Images provided by Porsche

The Panamera Executive models will be offered in the all-wheel drive versions of the Panamera 4 (330 hp), the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid (462 hp), Panamera 4S (440 hp) and the Panamera Turbo Executive (550hp).

In addition to offering more space, the Executive models will come standard with heated and adjustable rear seats as well as a roll-up sun blind behind the headrests in the rear. An additional option for all models is a larger rear console, which comes with two integrated folding tables for back seat desk work.

Now in its second generation, the four-seat sedan has been extensively overhauled both inside and out for the 2017 model year. The most striking changes are to its form, which aims to remove the more polarizing design features of the first iteration, including its bulbous back end and odd roofline, which has been re-sloped to much acclaim.

Priced to start at $102,500, the Panamera 4 will arrive in Canadian showrooms this spring; the Executive models, which start at $110,200, will arrive on the same timeline.

Cool quotient

4.5 (out of 5)

Although pricey, this sedan can truly take you from work to play, particularly if you like to let loose on glorious, curving stretches of asphalt.