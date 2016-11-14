Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The pain is getting a lot worse for investors in Alberta REITs Add to ...

Tim Kiladze

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Commercial-property owners in Alberta are reeling from the energy crash, a phenomenon that is accelerating as the economic pain from weak oil and gas prices spreads throughout the province.

The problems are spelled out in the latest batch of quarterly earnings from publicly traded real estate investment trusts with heavy exposure to the province. Boardwalk REIT, a major owner of apartment buildings in Alberta, saw its same-property net operating income (SPNOI) – or revenue from properties it owned in 2015 – fall 14.6 per cent from the year prior.

Follow Tim Kiladze on Twitter: @timkiladze

loading

