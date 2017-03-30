A funny thing happened in the Canadian stock market through the latest commodity dip: nothing. Or close to it.
As metals and crude oil prices stumbled through late winter, the S&P/TSX composite index was uncharacteristically composed for a market heavily concentrated in natural resources.
"It used to be you could just look at a commodity index, and you'd easily be able to guess what the stock market did," said David Rosenberg, Gluskin Sheff + Associates' chief economist. "Today it probably has more to do with loan delinquency rates, wealth management and capital markets, and less to do with lumber prices."
