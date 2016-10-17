Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Colin Cieszynski

The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

World markets have started the week on their back foot. An orderly retreat that started Friday afternoon in North America has continued overnight and into this morning. U.S. index futures are trading down 0.2 per cent while the Dax is down 0.4 per cent and the FTSE down 0.8 per cent along with the Hang Seng. Currency markets are mixed with the major pairs trading close to even while West Texas Intermediate crude is up 0.2 per cent, but still essentially holding at $50 (U.S.). 

