Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, the American flag flies above the Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP)
In this Friday, Nov. 13, 2015, file photo, the American flag flies above the Wall Street entrance to the New York Stock Exchange. (Richard Drew/AP)

Don’t expect a Trump rally to last Add to ...

Subscribers Only

BENJ GALLANDER and BEN STADELMANN

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Once upon a time, circa late 1900s in a land just south of here, it was the epoch of the “Robber Baron.” These men included many of the gents whose names are synonymous with American capitalism. Some of the most famous are Andrew Carnegie, J. P. Morgan, John D. Rockefeller and Cornelius Vanderbilt.

As we move to the crowning of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and his appointed group of millionaires and billionaires, time harkens back to those dudes, financial magnates who often gained their wealth by unscrupulous methods. Certainly, it is easy to question how the President-elect has gathered his fortune.

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular