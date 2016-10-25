Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM-T; PLG-N) is raising $40-million (U.S.) in a bought deal financing.

It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, to buy 22.2 million shares at $1.80 each. The stock closed at $2.01 on Monday in New York.

Report Typo/Error