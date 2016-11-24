Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Gordon Pape: Don’t be fooled by the Trump-led market rally Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Gordon Pape

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

No one is quite certain what will happen when Donald Trump takes over as U.S. President on Jan. 20. So far, stock market investors have convinced themselves that the overall thrust of his administration will be positive for business.

This initial response is premature and may be dead wrong. Investors appear to have assumed that the President-elect will implement all the business-friendly policies he favours (e.g. lower taxes, less regulation, more infrastructure spending) and none of the negative positions he outlined (e.g. trade wars).

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog