When the most profitable U.S. market sector is trading at a discount to the S&P 500, investors should take notice.
The biotechnology sector has the highest gross profit margins – 84 per cent – of any of the more than 100 major market sector groups in the S&P 500. The industry is basically a machine for turning revenues into bottom-line earnings.
Follow @SBarlow_ROBon Twitter:
- Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology$293.33+1.76(+0.60%)
- Pfizer Inc$33.05+0.01(+0.02%)
- Updated May 12 2:47 PM -4GMT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.