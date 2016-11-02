The resurgence of Donald Trump’s election hopes is sending investors running for cover.

Over the past several trading days, stocks, currencies and commodities have embarked on a wild ride as polls show that Mr. Trump has narrowed Hillary Clinton’s lead in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Suddenly, the Republican candidate’s controversial views on trade, defence spending, immigration and corporate taxes are moving from populist rhetoric to something closer to reality – and markets are getting nervous.

Report Typo/Error