Scott Barlow

The Globe and Mail

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web.

I don’t think market fundamentals are going to matter much until the toxic farce of a U.S. election is over on Nov. 8. Friday’s 10-point intraday swoon in the S&P 500, resulting from reports that the FBI is subpoenaing more of Hillary Clinton’s e-mails, could just be the beginning. Prominent election forecaster Nate Silver estimates a 79 per cent chance of a Clinton victory but new polls have Donald Trump ahead in the swing state of Florida and Americans are so disgusted that voter turnout is difficult to predict.

Follow Scott Barlow on Twitter: @SBarlow_ROB

 

