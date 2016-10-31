A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web.

I don’t think market fundamentals are going to matter much until the toxic farce of a U.S. election is over on Nov. 8. Friday’s 10-point intraday swoon in the S&P 500, resulting from reports that the FBI is subpoenaing more of Hillary Clinton’s e-mails, could just be the beginning. Prominent election forecaster Nate Silver estimates a 79 per cent chance of a Clinton victory but new polls have Donald Trump ahead in the swing state of Florida and Americans are so disgusted that voter turnout is difficult to predict.

