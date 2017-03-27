Featured below are 22 companies that have experienced recent insider buying activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships. Many purchases are relatively small with insiders making modest investments.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activities when I see multiple insiders buying shares of a company.Report Typo/Error
- RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust$25.87+0.02(+0.08%)
- Whitecap Resources Inc$10.01+0.03(+0.30%)
- CCL Industries Inc$286.05-2.94(-1.02%)
- Freehold Royalties Ltd$13.12-0.12(-0.91%)
- Gran Tierra Energy Inc$3.31-0.09(-2.65%)
- Inter Pipeline$27.97+0.10(+0.36%)
- Tourmaline Oil Corp$28.66-0.03(-0.10%)
- Martinrea International Inc$9.86+0.01(+0.10%)
- MEG Energy Corp$6.03-0.06(-0.99%)
- WSP Global Inc$46.83+0.26(+0.56%)
- Osisko Mining Corp$4.57+0.15(+3.39%)
- Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund$22.49-0.05(-0.22%)
- Pure Technologies Ltd$4.27-0.17(-3.83%)
- Nevsun Resources Ltd$3.39-0.01(-0.29%)
- Richmont Mines Inc$9.64+0.22(+2.34%)
- Magellan Aerospace Corp$19.18-0.03(-0.16%)
- Continental Gold Inc$4.24+0.01(+0.24%)
- Calian Group Ltd$24.60-0.15(-0.61%)
- Pine Cliff Energy Ltd$0.71+0.01(+1.43%)
- Kingsway Financial Services Inc$7.850.00(0.00%)
- Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc$15.98+0.13(+0.82%)
- People Corp$4.35-0.05(-1.14%)
