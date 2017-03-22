On Tuesday, U.S. market action was negative as sellers outnumbered buyers. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.14 per cent, the S&P 500 index lost 1.24 per cent, while the Nasdaq composite index fell 1.83 per cent. There appears to be growing skepticism surrounding the timing of president Donald Trump’s election promises aimed at stimulating the economy.

Dividend policy

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 3 cents (U.S.) per share, or 12 cents (U.S.) per share on a yearly basis. This equates to an annualized dividend yield of approximately 0.6 per cent.

Last month, the company announced a 50 per cent dividend increase, raising it to 3 cents (U.S.) per share from 2 cents (U.S.) per share. In a press release, management stated, “Since the end of 2014, we have reduced our total debt by 40 percent, and in 2017, we are increasing our investments in exploration and projects that have the potential to grow free cash flow per share over the long term. Reflecting this progress, we are increasing returns to our owners through an increase in our quarterly dividend.”

Analysts’ recommendations

Analysts’ outlooks vary widely. According to Bloomberg, 28 firm have issued research reports on the company since December, of which 12 analysts have “buy” recommendations, 13 analysts have “hold” recommendations, and three analysts have “sell” recommendations.

Revised recommendations

Many analysts have been lifting their target prices.

This month, Stephen Walker, the analyst from RBC Capital Markets, increased his target price by $4 to $23 (U.S.). In addition, Matthew Korn, the analyst from Barclays, increased his target price to $22 (U.S.) from $20 (U.S.).

In February, Tanya Jakusconek, the analyst from Scotia Capital, increase her target price to $22 (U.S.) from $19. Andrew Kaip, the analyst from BMO Capital Markets, increased his target price to $22 (U.S.) from $20. Anita Soni from Credit Suisse increase her target price to $25 (U.S.) from $23, and Barry Allan, the analyst from Mackie Research Capital, increased his target price to $22.50 (Canadian) from $21.

Financial forecasts

Analysts are forecasting steady earnings growth. Earnings estimates are denominated in U.S. dollars. The Street is forecasting earnings per share (EPS) of 86 cents in 2017, up from 70 cents in 2016, with EPS anticipated to rise to 90 cents in 2018.

Financial expectations have been revised higher in recent months. For instance, two months ago, the consensus EPS estimates were 82 cents for 2017 and 82 cents for 2018 as well.

Valuation

The stock is commonly valued on a price-to-net asset value (NAV) basis. Target prices can vary widely depending on assumptions in the NAV calculation and the multiple applied to the NAV.

Target prices range for Barrick range from a low of $15 U.S., which equates to approximately $20 Cdn., to a high of $38.50 Cdn.

The average one-year target price is $27.65 (Cdn), which implies the share price may increase 6 per cent over the next 12 months.

Insider transaction activity

On March 16, the chairman of the board of directors, John Thornton, purchased 210,450 shares, and on March 1, Mark Hill, the chief investment officer, purchased 9,453 shares at a price of $24.58 per share.

Chart watch

Year to date, the share price is up 21 per cent.

This month, the stock price experienced a bullish ‘golden cross’ pattern, where the 50-day moving average crossed above the 200-day moving average. The share price has initial overhead resistance around $27, and after that, around $30.

Should the share price pullback, there is downside support around $24, close to its 50-day moving average (at $24.39) as well as its 200-day moving average (at $23.95). Failing that, there is strong support around $20.

