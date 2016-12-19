Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

Eight U.S. growth stocks trading at attractive valuations Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Jean-Didier Lapointe

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

What are we looking for?

Recently, we screened for Canadian growth companies trading at a discount. This week, we are applying the same filter to U.S. stocks.

The screen

We have screened our U.S. stocks universe (5,860 stocks) with the following criteria:

  • A market capitalization of $5-billion (U.S.) or greater;
  • A 12-month revenue growth of 10 per cent or greater;
  • A 24-month revenue growth of 20 per cent or greater;
  • An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital) of at least 1.0. An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);
  • A return on capital of 10 per cent or greater;
  • A negative future growth value. The FGV represents, in percentage, the portion of the total market value that exceeds the company’s current operating value. The higher the number, the higher the baked-in premium for expected growth is, and the higher the risk. A negative number reflects a discount.

More about StockPointer

Select U.S. growth stocks

CompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Mil U.S.)Rev. Growth 12MRev. Growth 24MEPIR/C %FGV %
Charter Communications Inc.CHTR-Q78,070120%140%3.623.2-18.5
Centene Corp.CNC-N9,54070%140%323.3-4.6
Fuji Heavy Inds Ltd - ADRFUJHY-OTC31,77020%30%2.924.0-40.0
RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.RNR-N5,30020%30%215.0-68.4
Brookfield Asset MgmtBAM-N33,30020%20%220.1-40.7
Mylan NVMYL-Q20,24010%40%1.410.9-28.7
Tokio Marine Holdings - ADRTKOMY-OTC30,85040%20%1.311.4-11.2
Qorvo Inc.QRVO-Q6,86020%130%1.211.7-17.7

Source: StockPointer

Report Typo/Error

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular