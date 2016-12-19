What are we looking for?

Recently, we screened for Canadian growth companies trading at a discount. This week, we are applying the same filter to U.S. stocks.

The screen

We have screened our U.S. stocks universe (5,860 stocks) with the following criteria:

A market capitalization of $5-billion (U.S.) or greater;

A 12-month revenue growth of 10 per cent or greater;

A 24-month revenue growth of 20 per cent or greater;

An economic performance index, or EPI (return on capital divided by cost of capital) of at least 1.0. An EPI ratio of 1.0 or more indicates a company’s capacity to create wealth for its shareholders (a higher EPI displays a greater rate of wealth creation);

A return on capital of 10 per cent or greater;

A negative future growth value. The FGV represents, in percentage, the portion of the total market value that exceeds the company’s current operating value. The higher the number, the higher the baked-in premium for expected growth is, and the higher the risk. A negative number reflects a discount.

More about StockPointer