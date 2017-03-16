What are we looking for?
U.S. materials stocks offering low valuations and strong dividend yields.
The current bull market has lifted many stocks, but the gains have not been even across all industry sectors.
Some sectors, such as health care and financial services, have been red-hot while others, such as materials and telecom services, have seen more muted gains.
U.S. materials stocks
|Rank
|Company
|Symbol
|Market Cap (US$ Bil.)
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Forward P/E Ratio
|Dividend Yield
|1
|LyondellBasell Industries NV
|LYB-N
|$35.7
|1.19
|9.6
|3.7%
|2
|International Paper Co.
|IP-N
|$20.8
|1.04
|15.4
|3.5%
|3
|Huntsman Corp.
|HUN-N
|$5.3
|0.47
|14.6
|2.2%
|4
|Eastman Chemical Co.
|EMN-N
|$11.3
|1.23
|11.7
|2.5%
|5
|Dow Chemical Co.
|DOW-N
|$77.3
|1.44
|17.6
|2.9%
|6
|PolyOne Corp.
|POL-N
|$2.7
|0.79
|16.0
|1.5%
|7
|Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
|GPK-N
|$4.1
|0.91
|17.8
|1.9%
|8
|Cabot Corp.
|CBT-N
|$3.6
|1.30
|17.3
|2.0%
Source: Recognia
