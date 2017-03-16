Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Eight U.S. materials stocks with attractive valuations

Peter Ashton

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

U.S. materials stocks offering low valuations and strong dividend yields.

The current bull market has lifted many stocks, but the gains have not been even across all industry sectors.

Some sectors, such as health care and financial services, have been red-hot while others, such as materials and telecom services, have seen more muted gains.

U.S. materials stocks

RankCompanySymbolMarket Cap (US$ Bil.)Price/Sales RatioForward P/E RatioDividend Yield
1LyondellBasell Industries NVLYB-N$35.71.199.63.7%
2International Paper Co.IP-N$20.81.0415.43.5%
3Huntsman Corp.HUN-N$5.30.4714.62.2%
4Eastman Chemical Co.EMN-N$11.31.2311.72.5%
5Dow Chemical Co.DOW-N$77.31.4417.62.9%
6PolyOne Corp.POL-N$2.70.7916.01.5%
7Graphic Packaging Holding Co.GPK-N$4.10.9117.81.9%
8Cabot Corp.CBT-N$3.61.3017.32.0%

Source: Recognia

