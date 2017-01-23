Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Ten Canadian stocks with high, sustainable dividend yields

Craig McGee, CFA

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

Canadian companies with high, sustainable dividend yields.

The screen

Following last year’s comeback rally, many investors are becoming concerned about the heightened valuations of the Canadian market. The S&P/TSX composite currently trades at an average of 21.2 times trailing four quarters’ operating earnings, levels not seen since the end of 2002. On a forward basis, the S&P/TSX has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8, which also appears high but is still below many periods in the past 10 years, and it should be sustainable if earnings continue to improve. The average expected dividend yield of the S&P/TSX is currently 2.7 per cent.

TSX-listed dividend stocks with high and sustainable payouts

RankCompanyTickerMarket Cap ($Mil)Div. Yield (%)CF Payout (%)Earnings Payout (%)3M EPS Revision (%)
1Just Energy Group Inc.JE-T1,067.16.944.368.521.7
2Chorus Aviation Inc.CHR-T908.26.528.251.1-2.6
3Morguard REITMRT.UN-T908.76.452.855.20.0
4Callidus Capital Corp.CBL-T948.96.228.065.92.3
5First National FinFN-T1,680.96.149.357.90.0
6IGM Financial Inc.IGM-T9,723.95.659.169.61.3
7Gluskin Sheff + Assoc.GS-T566.95.550.678.79.5
8Rogers Sugar Inc.RSI-T633.55.348.077.48.1
9Genworth MI Canada Inc.MIC-T3,205.75.031.244.10.3
10BCE Inc.BCE-T50,978.04.734.475.2-0.8

Source: Morningstar Canada

