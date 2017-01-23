What are we looking for?
Canadian companies with high, sustainable dividend yields.
The screen
Following last year’s comeback rally, many investors are becoming concerned about the heightened valuations of the Canadian market. The S&P/TSX composite currently trades at an average of 21.2 times trailing four quarters’ operating earnings, levels not seen since the end of 2002. On a forward basis, the S&P/TSX has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8, which also appears high but is still below many periods in the past 10 years, and it should be sustainable if earnings continue to improve. The average expected dividend yield of the S&P/TSX is currently 2.7 per cent.
Report Typo/Error
TSX-listed dividend stocks with high and sustainable payouts
|Rank
|Company
|Ticker
|Market Cap ($Mil)
|Div. Yield (%)
|CF Payout (%)
|Earnings Payout (%)
|3M EPS Revision (%)
|1
|Just Energy Group Inc.
|JE-T
|1,067.1
|6.9
|44.3
|68.5
|21.7
|2
|Chorus Aviation Inc.
|CHR-T
|908.2
|6.5
|28.2
|51.1
|-2.6
|3
|Morguard REIT
|MRT.UN-T
|908.7
|6.4
|52.8
|55.2
|0.0
|4
|Callidus Capital Corp.
|CBL-T
|948.9
|6.2
|28.0
|65.9
|2.3
|5
|First National Fin
|FN-T
|1,680.9
|6.1
|49.3
|57.9
|0.0
|6
|IGM Financial Inc.
|IGM-T
|9,723.9
|5.6
|59.1
|69.6
|1.3
|7
|Gluskin Sheff + Assoc.
|GS-T
|566.9
|5.5
|50.6
|78.7
|9.5
|8
|Rogers Sugar Inc.
|RSI-T
|633.5
|5.3
|48.0
|77.4
|8.1
|9
|Genworth MI Canada Inc.
|MIC-T
|3,205.7
|5.0
|31.2
|44.1
|0.3
|10
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
|50,978.0
|4.7
|34.4
|75.2
|-0.8
Source: Morningstar Canada
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
More Related to this Story