What are we looking for?

Dividend paying large-cap value companies in Canada that are considered undervalued based on relative valuation.

The screen

With 2017 just around the corner, the focus of today’s screener is to find large-cap undervalued companies in Canada using Thomson Reuters’s proprietary Relative Valuation StarMine model and adding a filter for dividend payers.

Select large cap Canadian dividend stocks

CompanyTickerRel. Val. Model ScoreMarket Cap ($ Bil)Div. YieldDiv. Growth 3Y CAGRLT D/E (LTM)YTD Price Change
Genworth MI Canada IncMIC-T1003.14.7%10.1%12.3%27.8%
Power Corp. of CanadaPOW-T9612.64.0%1.7%112.9%4.8%
Canadian Apt. Ppties REITCAR.U-T944.14.0%3.2%82.8%11.9%
IGM Financial IncIGM-T929.55.7%1.5%181.7%12.1%
Power Financial Corp.PWF-T9224.44.4%2.0%73.9%7.4%
BCE Inc.BCE-T8949.84.5%5.4%95.7%7.1%
Magna International Inc.MG-T8922.92.0%17.0%25.8%6.5%
CIBCCM-T8944.04.3%7.7%15.1%21.6%
Empire Co. Ltd.EMP.A-T884.12.7%7.7%50.9%-41.7%
Telus Corp.T-T8725.23.9%11.3%139.3%11.5%
Atco Ltd.ACO.X-T865.12.2%14.8%238.1%25.6%
National Bank of CanadaNA-T8618.83.9%8.6%22.3%37.8%
Bank of Nova ScotiaBNS-T8691.93.8%6.4%14.1%35.9%

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

