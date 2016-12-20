What are we looking for?
Dividend paying large-cap value companies in Canada that are considered undervalued based on relative valuation.
The screen
With 2017 just around the corner, the focus of today’s screener is to find large-cap undervalued companies in Canada using Thomson Reuters’s proprietary Relative Valuation StarMine model and adding a filter for dividend payers.
Report Typo/Error
Select large cap Canadian dividend stocks
|Company
|Ticker
|Rel. Val. Model Score
|Market Cap ($ Bil)
|Div. Yield
|Div. Growth 3Y CAGR
|LT D/E (LTM)
|YTD Price Change
|Genworth MI Canada Inc
|MIC-T
|100
|3.1
|4.7%
|10.1%
|12.3%
|27.8%
|Power Corp. of Canada
|POW-T
|96
|12.6
|4.0%
|1.7%
|112.9%
|4.8%
|Canadian Apt. Ppties REIT
|CAR.U-T
|94
|4.1
|4.0%
|3.2%
|82.8%
|11.9%
|IGM Financial Inc
|IGM-T
|92
|9.5
|5.7%
|1.5%
|181.7%
|12.1%
|Power Financial Corp.
|PWF-T
|92
|24.4
|4.4%
|2.0%
|73.9%
|7.4%
|BCE Inc.
|BCE-T
|89
|49.8
|4.5%
|5.4%
|95.7%
|7.1%
|Magna International Inc.
|MG-T
|89
|22.9
|2.0%
|17.0%
|25.8%
|6.5%
|CIBC
|CM-T
|89
|44.0
|4.3%
|7.7%
|15.1%
|21.6%
|Empire Co. Ltd.
|EMP.A-T
|88
|4.1
|2.7%
|7.7%
|50.9%
|-41.7%
|Telus Corp.
|T-T
|87
|25.2
|3.9%
|11.3%
|139.3%
|11.5%
|Atco Ltd.
|ACO.X-T
|86
|5.1
|2.2%
|14.8%
|238.1%
|25.6%
|National Bank of Canada
|NA-T
|86
|18.8
|3.9%
|8.6%
|22.3%
|37.8%
|Bank of Nova Scotia
|BNS-T
|86
|91.9
|3.8%
|6.4%
|14.1%
|35.9%
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
More Related to this Story