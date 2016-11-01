Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Twelve large-cap stocks showing reliable dividend growth

Ryan Gottschalk

Special to The Globe and Mail

What are we looking for?

North American large-cap companies with high yields and strong dividend-growth metrics, backed by strong underlying business models.

The screen

Companies with strong underlying operations that distribute excess cash reserves to shareholders on a regular basis have become the pick of many investors for the reliability and steady income they can add to a portfolio.

Select North American dividend stocks

CompanySymbolGICS SectorMkt Cap ($ Mil) *Div. YieldDiv. Coverage RatioDPS/Smart Estimate Growth52W Price % ChgComb. Alpha Model
AllianceBernstein HoldingAB-NFinancials2,771.48.5%1.017.9%-15.3%95
PBF Logistics LPPBFX-NEnergy1,083.57.8%1.3713.6%-6.3%99
Staples IncSPLS-QCons. Discr.6,453.46.5%1.233.6%-43.0%81
First National Financial CorpFN-TFinancials1,466.26.3%1.054.5%10.0%52
Western Refining LogisticsWNRL-NEnergy1,807.26.3%1.9312.6%-12.1%87
IGM Financial IncIGM-TFinancials8,657.96.3%1.393.7%-4.8%71
GameStop CorpGME-NCons. Discr.3,353.06.0%2.626.3%-47.8%83
Spectra Energy Partners LPSEP-NEnergy17,652.05.7%1.027.7%-1.2%74
TransAlta Renewables IncRNW-TUtilities3,319.45.6%1.373.7%46.6%86
Genworth MI Canada IncMIC-TFinancials2,675.75.5%2.725.3%-9.9%98
Granite REITGRT.UN-TReal Estate1,986.55.5%1.784.3%10.7%91
CI Financial CorpCIX-TFinancials6,621.35.2%1.526.0%-20.9%60

Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

* All figures in Canadian dollars

