What are we looking for?
North American large-cap companies with high yields and strong dividend-growth metrics, backed by strong underlying business models.
The screen
Companies with strong underlying operations that distribute excess cash reserves to shareholders on a regular basis have become the pick of many investors for the reliability and steady income they can add to a portfolio.
Report Typo/Error
Select North American dividend stocks
|Company
|Symbol
|GICS Sector
|Mkt Cap ($ Mil) *
|Div. Yield
|Div. Coverage Ratio
|DPS/Smart Estimate Growth
|52W Price % Chg
|Comb. Alpha Model
|AllianceBernstein Holding
|AB-N
|Financials
|2,771.4
|8.5%
|1.01
|7.9%
|-15.3%
|95
|PBF Logistics LP
|PBFX-N
|Energy
|1,083.5
|7.8%
|1.37
|13.6%
|-6.3%
|99
|Staples Inc
|SPLS-Q
|Cons. Discr.
|6,453.4
|6.5%
|1.23
|3.6%
|-43.0%
|81
|First National Financial Corp
|FN-T
|Financials
|1,466.2
|6.3%
|1.05
|4.5%
|10.0%
|52
|Western Refining Logistics
|WNRL-N
|Energy
|1,807.2
|6.3%
|1.93
|12.6%
|-12.1%
|87
|IGM Financial Inc
|IGM-T
|Financials
|8,657.9
|6.3%
|1.39
|3.7%
|-4.8%
|71
|GameStop Corp
|GME-N
|Cons. Discr.
|3,353.0
|6.0%
|2.62
|6.3%
|-47.8%
|83
|Spectra Energy Partners LP
|SEP-N
|Energy
|17,652.0
|5.7%
|1.02
|7.7%
|-1.2%
|74
|TransAlta Renewables Inc
|RNW-T
|Utilities
|3,319.4
|5.6%
|1.37
|3.7%
|46.6%
|86
|Genworth MI Canada Inc
|MIC-T
|Financials
|2,675.7
|5.5%
|2.72
|5.3%
|-9.9%
|98
|Granite REIT
|GRT.UN-T
|Real Estate
|1,986.5
|5.5%
|1.78
|4.3%
|10.7%
|91
|CI Financial Corp
|CIX-T
|Financials
|6,621.3
|5.2%
|1.52
|6.0%
|-20.9%
|60
Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon