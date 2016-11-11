Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

People walk to Brookfield Place off Bay Street on the day of the annual general meeting for Brookfield Asset Management shareholders in Toronto, May 7, 2014. (© Mark Blinch / Reuters)
Monica Rizk AND Ron Meisels

Special to The Globe and Mail

Brookfield Asset Management rallied from $23.56 to $48.64 (A-B) and then settled in a horizontal trading range mostly between $40 and $47 for about two years (dashed lines).

Recent price action suggests the stock is on the verge of a breakout. A sustained rise above $47.50-48.00 would signal renewed investor interest and the start of a new up-leg.

Behaviour indicators including the 40-week Moving Average (40wMA) confirm the bullish potential. Only a decline below ±$44 would cancel the up-side potential.

A rise above $47.50-48.00 would signal Point & Figure targets of $53 and $57. Potentially higher targets are visible.

Monica Rizk is the senior Technical Analyst and Ron Meisels is the president of Phases & Cycles Inc. (www.phases-cycles.com). And he tweets at @Ronsbriefs. They may hold shares in companies profiled.

Chart source: www.decisionplus.com

