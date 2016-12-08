Husband, father, activist, Member of Order of Canada. Born Dec. 1, 1936 in Sonepat, India; died on Nov. 2, 2016, in Hamilton, of natural causes, aged 79.

Harish believed in equality and expected the same of his community, country and humanity. His life was an example of these passions.

Harish witnessed the violence of India’s independence. In his 20s, he worked at India’s President’s House planning investiture ceremonies with a young Indira Gandhi. He travelled to the United States on a scholarship and, after completing his PhD in three years, he chose a professorship in Industrial Relations at McMaster University in Hamilton because it was close to his wife’s family in Michigan. He had fallen in love and married Constance after meeting her at a bus stop in Detroit. He asked her to go for a coffee while they waited. When the bus approached, he said, “Don’t worry, there will always be another one.” They were married almost 47 years.

Harish was invited to join a parliamentary committee on visible minorities launched by prime minister Pierre Trudeau in 1982. He declined but agreed to be a policy adviser because he felt it would have a greater impact. When he stated there were very few minority bank executives and police officers, he was asked for evidence. His prolific research led to Crown corporations being required to report the pay, rank and promotions of minorities.

Harish became a community activist when a Sikh cab driver called him to complain of harassment. Harish led a delegation to premier David Peterson to bring attention to the racism experienced by the cab drivers. He received threatening calls but the mayor of Hamilton asked him to join a new Race Relations Committee. He chaired the committee and helped create programs for employers who advanced minorities.

The Canadian Association of Police Chiefs and the federal government asked him to study 14 police services across the country. Through his work, he found height and weight restrictions disadvantaged minorities. Now, police forces in Canada better reflect their communities.

Harish went on to be Commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, sat on the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Act Review Panel and was president of the Canadian Industrial Relations Association. Following apartheid, he travelled to South Africa to assist with desegregation.

Harish was invested as a member of the Order of Canada. At a dinner afterward, governor-general Michaëlle Jean leaned over and said to Constance, “If it wasn’t for your husband and his work, I wouldn’t be here.”

Harish was always in a rush but he slowed down to enjoy board games with his family in the living room, with the fire blazing. He told wonderful stories to his children at night, based on characters they chose: kings, princesses and dragons. He enjoyed celebrating Western and Indian traditions alike, and raised proud biracial kids.

Harish relished a good meal and was delighted with his six grandchildren. He had unusual charisma and a booming laugh. He will be deeply missed.

Ravi Jain is Harish’s son.

Report Typo/Error