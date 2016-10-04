If you’re a sucker for a soft touch, autumn’s abundance of velvety textures is sure to tickle your style sensibility. London-based It brand Roksanda features the fabric in a pretty pink dress with ruffled sleeves; its whimsical mood is also captured in a Victoriana velvet dress by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini. Fendi, more notorious for its furs, dabbled with velvet in a crafty patchwork mule complete with a quilted high heel; they would fit right in at a French monarch’s court – or more importantly, at all those holiday parties on the horizon. Tiger of Sweden presents an updated version of velvet in a golden slouchy trouser, while emerging brands Wales Bonner and Ganni use contemporary silhouettes to juxtapose velvet’s cutesy reputation. A sporty zippered T-shirt in velvet and trimmed with crystals? Yes, please.
