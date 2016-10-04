An outstanding dish that is light years away from sweeter preparations. Sweet potatoes love ginger and soak in all its flavour.

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Toss sweet potatoes with 2 tablespoons oil, ginger, salt and pepper in a bowl. Toss mushrooms with remaining oil, salt and pepper in a separate bowl.

Transfer sweet potatoes to a baking tray and bake for 15 minutes. Use a spatula to turn potatoes so they brown evenly. Add mushrooms to baking tray and bake for another 10 to 15 minutes or until potatoes are browned and mushrooms are cooked.

Remove from oven. Transfer potatoes, mushrooms and ginger to a bowl. Add onions and lemon juice. Toss to combine. Serve or reheat when needed.