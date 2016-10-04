Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Roasted sweet potatoes with mushrooms and ginger (Danielle Matar for The Globe and Mail)
LUCY WAVERMAN

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

An outstanding dish that is light years away from sweeter preparations. Sweet potatoes love ginger and soak in all its flavour.

  • Ready time: 1 hour
  • Servings: 6

Roasted sweet potatoes

3 pounds (1.5 kilograms) sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon chopped ginger

Salt and freshly ground pepper

4 ounces (125 grams) shiitake mushrooms, stems removed

4 ounces (125 g) cremini mushrooms, stems removed

1/4 cup chopped green or red onions

2 teaspoons lemon juice

Method

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Toss sweet potatoes with 2 tablespoons oil, ginger, salt and pepper in a bowl. Toss mushrooms with remaining oil, salt and pepper in a separate bowl.

Transfer sweet potatoes to a baking tray and bake for 15 minutes. Use a spatula to turn potatoes so they brown evenly. Add mushrooms to baking tray and bake for another 10 to 15 minutes or until potatoes are browned and mushrooms are cooked.

Remove from oven. Transfer potatoes, mushrooms and ginger to a bowl. Add onions and lemon juice. Toss to combine. Serve or reheat when needed.

 

