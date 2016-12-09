My mother-in-law’s birthday is at the start of December, and I always make her cake. Due to my habit of keeping kitchen notes, I know that in 2009, inspired by the British classic, I made her a skyscraper of sticky toffee pudding. For those uninitiated, the dessert is an often (but not always) steamed cake, with caramel. Dates and nuts are traditional inclusions, so for my stacked production, I made sponges speckled with both, then soaked them with toffee sauce before assembly. A cinnamon-scented buttercream acted as mortar.

While I’m going in a different direction with her cake this year, a touch of nostalgia had me thinking of that old favourite, so I turned those flavours into a sturdy everyday cake with more than a little holiday edge. To bolster the festive feeling, I added a splash of rum, citrus zest and three types of ginger. The resulting effect is part sticky toffee pudding, part the best qualities of fruitcake, and, for cocktail fans, part Dark and Stormy. It is a cake suited for a cup of tea or coffee, for a moment’s peace in the afternoon or a leisurely recline after dinner.

The cake is not markedly boozy once baked, but the rum complements the bristling warmth of the ginger and spices, while the dates and walnuts break up the perfectly stodgy crumb. The toffee sauce, which is stirred together while the cake bakes, is a twofold boon – brushed on the cake while warm, it soaks in and contributes to the aforementioned stodge, and shellacs the exterior in a shining glaze. The rest gets saved for serving, and the luscious amber looks especially pretty against a swirl of barely whipped cream.

Here I recommend a Pullman pan, for its neat corners and its depth, but you can use a well-greased and floured 9-inch bundt pan instead; the baking time should be similar, but start checking around the 60-minute mark. Also, the dates can be mashed with a fork once soaked, and the walnuts hand chopped, if preferred.

Cake

Butter for pan ¾ cup water ¼ cup dark rum 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, finely grated Zest of half an orange, finely grated Zest of a lime, finely grated 12 ounces (340 grams) pitted dates, Medjools preferred½ teaspoon baking soda 2 ounces (60 grams) walnuts, toasted and cooled2¼ cups all-purpose flour 2 teaspoons baking powder 1 teaspoon fine sea salt ½ teaspoon ground ginger ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg 1 cup dark brown sugar ¾ cup unsalted butter, soft 4 eggs ¼ cup candied ginger, finely diced

Sauce

½ cup unsalted butter, cubed 1¼ cup dark brown sugar ½ teaspoon fine-grain sea salt 1 tablespoon black treacle or molasses, optional2 tablespoons dark rum ½ cup heavy cream Seeds scraped from half a vanilla bean, or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method