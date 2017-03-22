Juicy and youthful, with an essence of fresh-crushed grapes and sweet berries along with toasty oak, espresso and spices. Supple yet slightly and pleasantly grainy in texture, with dried herbs and a woodsy whiff suggesting an autumnal walk in a hardwood forest. Available in Ontario at the above price, $14.49 in British Columbia, various prices in Alberta, $16.49 in Saskatchewan, $16.95 in Quebec, $17.29 in New Brunswick, $17.18 in Newfoundland (on sale at $15.68).Report Typo/Error
