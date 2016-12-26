This simple but full-flavoured dish can be made partly ahead of time. The sweetness of the lamb is complemented by the sweet-tart sauce. If you do not want to make the spice mix, buy a Middle Eastern one.
Spice mix
1 tbsp ground coriander
1 tbsp ground cumin
1/2 tsp ground cloves
1/2 tsp ground fennel seeds
1 tsp chili flakes
1/4 tsp turmeric
Lamb
2 tbsp olive oil
3 lamb racks, bones cleaned
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Sauce
3 tbsp balsamic vinegar
1 tbsp brown sugar
1 cup red wine
3 cups beef, lamb or chicken stock
Method
Combine all ingredients for spice mix.
Heat oil in skillet over high heat. Season racks with salt and pepper. Sear each side of racks for 3 minutes a side (6 minutes in total). Remove racks from heat and sprinkle with 2 tbsp spice mixture, reserving remainder for sauce. This can be done up to a day ahead. Bring lamb back to room temperature before baking.
To make sauce, combine balsamic vinegar and brown sugar and bring to a boil. As soon as it looks syrupy add red wine and remaining spice mixture. Boil again until sauce begins to thicken again. Add stock and simmer to reduce to about 1-1/2 cups. Taste for seasoning, adding lime zest if it needs a citrus note.
Preheat oven to 400 F. Place lamb racks in a roasting pan on a rack. Roast 25 minutes or until medium rare. Remove from oven and let rest for 5 minutes before carving into chops. Serve 3 to 4 chops per person drizzled with sauce.