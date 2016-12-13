IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Even if you are the sort of Sagittarius who prefers not to get involved in social or political matters you have to get more involved over the coming 12 months. Your good sense will be needed to control and direct other people’s passions.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You can be rather assertive at times, which is no bad thing, but there is a danger now that you will go over the top and offend someone in a position of power. If you do the results are unlikely to be to your liking, so think before you act.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

The approaching full moon makes it likely that you will fall out with someone with whom you live, work or do business. If the situation starts to get out of hand you must take it on yourself to cool things down. You don’t need this kind of aggravation.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

It may seem as if everyone is ganging up on you but appearances can be deceptive, especially when the moon is full and even more so when it is full in your sign. Stay calm and don’t let your emotions get the better of common sense.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If you make promises that you may not be able to keep, either today or tomorrow, you could do your reputation irreparable harm. You may want to impress the people you work with but you will impress them more if you are honest about your capabilities.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

It’s not like you to keep a low profile and the next two or three days will find you eagerly seeking out the spotlight. Make sure you know what you are doing though because your rivals are hoping you will slip up and make yourself look silly.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You may be reserved by nature but there are times when you go right the other way and say things that friends, family and work colleagues cannot quite believe came from your mouth. Have your say today Virgo but don’t say too much.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

It will pay you to keep your opinions to yourself over the next few days, because if you say something that others consider to be over the top it could damage your professional standing. You don’t have to have a viewpoint on everything you know!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Try not to let slip information that could be used against you. The approaching full moon cuts across the financial axis of your chart, so don’t give away anything that you are not contractually obliged to reveal. Knowledge is power – and profit too.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

It might be a smart idea to think twice before letting those around you know what you think of them and what they are doing. If what you say sounds derogatory, even if that’s not how you meant it, you could find yourself seriously out of favour.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Why are you so determined to find hidden meanings in everything you see and hear? No doubt a lot of it has to do with the upcoming full moon but the truth is there is no great conspiracy at work. It’s your imagination working overtime again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Take what you hear today with a large pinch of salt because chances are someone is trying to mislead you. Even those who can usually be trusted to give you the news straight will be inclined to make it sound worse than it is. Don’t panic.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

No matter which way you turn there seem to be obstacles blocking your path. All you can do is wait a few days until the influence of the full moon begins to fade and then barriers and obstructions will begin to fade too. There’s no need to rush.

