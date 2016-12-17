IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Kindness will come easily to you over the next 12 months but be good to yourself as well. Reward every good deed you do for other people with something that brings joy to you. Your karmic account is in good shape, so make the occasional withdrawal.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You want to be friends with everyone now and even people you don’t usually get along with will be delighted by your easy-going nature. Your genial attitude will also have a positive effect on your working life. Expect a promotion very soon.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are going to be in demand over the next 48 hours, so choose which invitations you accept carefully because you cannot possibly go everywhere and do everything. It’s great that you are flavour of the month but quality counts for more than quantity.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you are involved in anything of a creative or artistic nature this weekend it is sure to go well. Affairs of the heart will go well too, so well in fact that you might wonder what the catch is. There’s no catch – you’re simply irresistible.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Be honest with yourself over the next 48 hours, even if it means you have to back out of a commitment you made to a friend. Even a Cancer can make mistakes, so hold up your hand and admit that the fault is entirely your own.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You need to patch things up with someone you have fallen out with in recent weeks. What caused you to argue is of no importance – the only thing that matters is that you want to be friends again. Make it your business to make the first move.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You are at your best when challenged and the planets indicate that you will be put on the spot several times over the next 48 hours. Not only will you come through unscathed but your reputation will be hugely enhanced. You’re going places.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

You have a glow about you at the moment, an inner quality that draws others to you. Give everyone who asks for it your assistance and don’t worry that by doing so you might lose out in some way. The universe will make it up to you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Your sensitivity to other people’s needs will help you to identify where your assistance is needed most. You don’t have to go out of your way to help those less fortunate than you, but you will – your big heart won’t let you do otherwise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Your way with words will help you charm your way out of the tightest of situations this weekend. It would, of course, be better if you could steer clear of trouble in the first place but you’re a Sagittarius so that just isn’t going to happen.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you are generous to others this weekend they will be generous to you. Venus in the money area of your chart means that the more you give to those in need the more you will get back later on when it is you who requires financial assistance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

You seem a lot more laid-back than you have been in recent weeks and that’s good. And when Mars leaves your sign on Monday any remaining anger you have about certain people will pass. There’s no percentage in getting mad or carrying grudges.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If you face a choice between making your own situation more comfortable and helping out a friend whose life is on the slide you will, of course, do what you can for them. You’re so sensitive that you can’t stand to see other people suffer.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error