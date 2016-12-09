IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A sun-Jupiter link on your birthday will boost your self-esteem and encourage you to take the kind of chances that can bring huge rewards. Yes, you do have the talent to be a serious player – now all you need is the will to begin. So get started!

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Jupiter in the partnership area of your chart makes this a wonderful time for relationships, especially those of a romantic nature. Loved ones will go out of their way to make you feel good – and you should aim to do the same for them.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are feeling good about yourself now and the personal troubles you’ve had in recent weeks don’t seem so much of a burden. Don’t overdo it with the celebrations though or you could create problems you did not have before. Moderation is a must.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

There are good days and there are great days and this has the potential to be one of the very best. With the sun and Jupiter on excellent terms over the next 24 hours you have nothing to worry about and everything to look forward to. Yes, really!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Suddenly you feel optimistic again but a degree of caution is needed – don’t go over the top and do something you might later regret. Also, don’t use your privileged position to avoid tasks and duties that are boring – because they are necessary too.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You will get most things you want today, that much is certain, but if you are smart you won’t try to get everything. The next few days are going to be hectic, so pace yourself sensibly and resist the urge to take everything to extremes.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Good news on the money front will lift your spirits and make you realize that so many of the things you have been worrying about in recent weeks are just not worth the effort. Your only obligation now is to go out into the world and have fun.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

This is potentially one of the best times of the year for you as the sun links with Jupiter, planet of good fortune, in your sign. Make the most of the good things coming your way – you know from experience they can depart again just as quickly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

You may be feeling low at the moment but that’s okay. Everyone goes through mood swings and it won’t be long before you are smiling again. Don’t try to force yourself to be happy because your subconscious will rebel and make you feel even worse.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Friendships and group activities will be a lot of fun over the next 24 hours, so even if you have serious chores to complete you are advised to put them off to a later date. You don’t have to be the serious one all the time you know.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

If you show the world what you can do today and over the weekend it won’t be long before people in positions of power are beating a path to your door. Others expect great things of you – so isn’t it time you expected them of yourself as well?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

This is the ideal time to take a trip or vacation. With the sun in the friendship area of your chart allied to Jupiter in the travel area of your chart you are guaranteed exciting adventures wherever you go and whatever you do. The fun times start now!

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

If a friend or colleague gives you a tip of some kind it will pay you to take it seriously. According to the planets they know what they are talking about and there is a chance – just a chance – that their knowledge could make you some money.

