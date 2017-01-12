IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

You were born with certain talents and it is your duty to use those talents to make the world a better place. Don’t worry that some people may not approve of your ambitions – that merely shows they are afraid that you will succeed. And you will.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You may feel as if you have a mountain to climb but don’t doubt for a moment that you can manage it. You’re an Aries, you’re special and, more importantly, you have other special people on your side. Aim for the summit today.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Things have been going well for you of late and this positive phase will continue for a week or so yet. However, you also need to look ahead and start gearing up to meet the demands you will face later in the year. New challenges are sure to arise.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Joint money matters may be a cause for concern but don’t take things too seriously. Also, don’t get angry with people who seem to want more than they probably deserve. They are not being greedy, they just want to make sure they get their fair share.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

People who can usually be counted on to support you with no questions asked now seem to be wondering aloud if you know what you are doing. No doubt you do but it might be smart to ask them why they seem to be losing faith in you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You know what needs to be done, personally as well as professionally, so get on and do it. The stars indicate this is one of those days when, if you push yourself a bit harder, you will find your second wind and breeze through challenges with ease.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Do you have something to hide? It would appear so. Whatever it is you are trying to keep others from knowing about there is no point because they will find out sooner or later. Why not be open and get it over with now? It’s no big deal.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Not everyone can be as confident as you, so make allowances for those who seem reluctant to follow your lead. Actually, a little caution may be no bad thing as the planets warn this is not the sort of day to take too many risks.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Make the most of the sun’s last week or so in the most sociable area of your chart to put yourself about and get yourself noticed. You may not care what others think of you but try not to appear too stand-offish – it will work against your interests.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Money worries continue to unsettle you but the planets suggest that a week or so from now your financial problems will be resolved. One of the more outgoing and adventurous times of the year will begin very soon, so start smiling again.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Make the most of the sun and Pluto in your sign, joined today by mind planet Mercury, to push yourself forward and show the world what you can do. When Capricorns want something enough they can always find a way to get it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Others can wallow in self-pity if they want to but you don’t have time for that kind of negative, and self-indulgent, attitude. Focus on all the good things going on in your life – there are still plenty of them if you care to look.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Don’t keep your hopes and dreams a secret – make sure everyone knows what it is you desire. For every rival who might try to oppose your plans you have a thousand friends who can help you. You will get assistance when you need it.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error