IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

Try not to take yourself, or other people, too seriously over the coming 12 months. Yes, of course, there is so much that is going wrong but there is so much more that is going right. The key is to change your thinking – then you will change your world.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Everyone knows you are tough but that does not make you invincible. Unless you want to pick up more bumps and bruises than you can count you are advised to steer clear of extremes, especially at work. Some people may be tougher than you!

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

Whatever it is you are anxious about you must get over it quickly. This could be and should be an upbeat phase for you, so stop acting as if the sky is about to fall and enjoy all the good things that life is bringing your way.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

If you allow yourself to get angry with someone today you may go over the top and say something you later regret. Both in your personal life and when dealing with work colleagues you must think before you speak. Yes Gemini it’s possible, even for you!

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

If something from the distant past catches up with you today don’t try to ignore it. Chances are it’s a great opportunity to make amends for something you said or did which may not have been fair. Deep down it still bothers you.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

So many things are going well for you now that you may be tempted to believe that nothing will ever go wrong again. Seriously, how likely is that? The moment you start to take life for granted is the moment when life is most likely to bite back.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Mercury, your ruler, is going through one of its retrograde phases at the moment, so it’s quite likely that the year has kicked off in a confusing fashion. It won’t be long though before it all makes sense again, so don’t panic. You’re doing fine.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

According to the planets there is more to a particular situation than meets the eye, so don’t get carried away and start ranting and raving at some perceived injustice, because if you’ve got the wrong end of the stick it could be embarrassing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is a danger that you will go over the top in some way today, and you will surely regret it later on. Ask yourself this: if you just ignore what is annoying you will you be worse off because of it? Most likely the answer is “no”.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

Others are hugely demanding at the moment – for some strange reason they appear to believe that you owe them a living. Let them know right this very moment that you’re not having it. You have never been, nor will you ever be, a glorified servant.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You don’t have to push yourself hard as the new year begins – in fact the planets suggest quite strongly that you should not push yourself at all. Take things easy and watch the passing parade. Even a Capricorn is allowed time out now and again.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Jupiter, planet of good fortune, is strong in your chart at the moment but other influences warn against taking risks with money. That applies even if you have recently enjoyed some sort of windfall. Don’t dribble it all away on nothing.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Most of your worries have no basis in reality, so stop thinking that the world is going to end and start acting as if love, luck and laughter are the only things that really matter – because that’s not a million miles from the truth.

