IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

A Jupiter-Uranus link on your birthday means you can make some serious money, but that is more likely to happen if you have the courage to branch out in a completely new direction. Put a name to your dream and go after it with everything you’ve got.

ARIES (March 21 – April 20):

You won’t lack for self-belief, not with Mars in your sign, and you are going to need it today and over the weekend. Even so, it might be wise to steer clear of areas where you are not sure of your ground, or go along with someone who does.

TAURUS (April 21 – May 21):

You may like to pretend that your emotions are under complete control but you know it isn’t true. Someone will try to upset you today but they will only succeed if you remain unaware of what they are up to. Try not to let them provoke you.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21):

This should be a successful time for you but you need to stay calm and make sure nothing upsets your sensitive equilibrium. Also, don’t think you have to change drastically to keep up with the times – the times will change to keep up with you!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23):

Anyone who thinks you have been taking things easy of late will have to think again as you go all out to prove yourself. This is also a good time for affairs of the heart, so don’t spend all your energy on work-related activities.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23):

This could be and should be a productive time for you but for best results you need to work with other people. Friends will gladly assist you in whatever it is you are trying to do but only if you ask them directly. They can’t read your mind.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23):

Next week you will embark on a period of intense activity, so conserve your energy as much as you can today and over the weekend. Also, keep your money in your pocket today because once you start spending you may not be able to stop.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23):

What you need to bear in mind is that you have nothing to prove, either to yourself or to other people. Make sure that what you agree to do today is truly what you want to do and not what others have persuaded you to do.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22):

You should by now be ready to start something new and exciting and what happens over the next two or three days will encourage you to give it all you have got. Astrology is all about time and timing and your time to shine is right now.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 21):

This should be a fun day for you, even if you end up doing a lot more than you expected on the work front. If you have fallen behind in your schedule you can get friends to help you catch up over the weekend. It’s no big deal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 – Jan. 20):

This is a good day to make an impression on an employer or someone else in a position of authority. Jupiter in the career area of your chart, linked to Uranus, planet of genius, will make even the most average ideas and efforts look brilliant.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19):

You will achieve more in the long-term if you react to how events unfold rather than try to make them unfold for yourself. Today and over the weekend you should relax and conserve your energy because your schedule next week will be hectic.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar. 20):

If there is something you need to say that you know some people won’t much enjoy then say it today and get it over with. You will have more enjoyable things to deal with over the weekend, so get the bad stuff out of the way now.

For your extended forecast, call 1-900-783-8333, or 1-877-976-1414 for credit-card access. Calls cost $1.49 per minute.

Report Typo/Error