Flower earrings with velvet, $1,255 at select Gucci stores (www.gucci.com).
Ganni quilted velvet jacket, $385 (U.S.) through www.netaporter.com.
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini velvet dress, $1,292 through www.farfetch.com.
Flat clutch in cotton velvet patchwork grid, $235 (U.S.) through www.clarev.com.
Muna trousers, $289 at Tiger of Sweden (www.tigerofsweden.com).
Fendi Velvet Waves mule, $1,310 at Nordstrom (www.nordstrom.com).
Wales Bonner Oryema embellished velvet top, $1,125 through www.matchesfashion.com.
