LONDON — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Britain’s Sunday Times says its long-standing restaurant critic and columnist Adrian Gill, better known as AA Gill, has died after a short battle with cancer. He was 62.

Gill revealed he had cancer in his regular column last month. In an announcement seen on its website Saturday, the paper’s editor Martin Ivens said “the suddenness of his death has shocked us all.”

Ivens added Gill was “the heart and soul of the paper,” and said “his wit was incomparable, his writing was dazzling and fearless.”

The Edinburgh-born Gill is known for his writing on food, television, fashion and travel. He is author of books including Table Talk, AA Gill is Away and a memoir, Pour Me: A Life.

