Junos Portrait Studio
Intimate backstage portraits of the stars at the 46th annual Juno Awards by photographer
Christopher Wahl for The Globe and Mail
Ottawa
Monday, Apr. 03, 2017 1:34AM EDT
Alessia Cara, winner Pop Album of the Year
DJ Kaytranada, winner Electronic Album of the Year.
Marianas Trench, Josh Ramsay.
Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Sarah McLachlan
Tanika Charles, R&B/Soul Recording of the Year nominee
Braedon Horbacio of Panicland
Adam Cohen accepted Album of the Year award for his late father, Leonard Cohen
Lisa LeBlanc, Contemporary Roots Album of the Year nominee
Laurence Nerbonne, Francophone Album of the Year winner
Diana Panton, Children’s Album of the Year winner
Barbra Lica, Vocal Jazz Album of the Year nominee
William Prince, Contemporary Roots Album of the Year winner
Paul Reddick, Blues Album of the Year winner
Ruth B., Breakthrough Artist of the Year
Aaron Princhett, Country Album of the Year nominee
Daniel Ceasar, R&B/Soul Recording Of The Year nominee
Shawn Mendes, Artist of the Year
Junos President Alan Reid
Buffy Sainte Marie, Allan Waters Humanitarian Award winner
Exco Levi, Reggae Recording of the Year winner
Leah Fay, July Talk, Alternative Album Of The Year winner
Chantal Kreviazuk
Coleman Hell, Pop Album of the Year nominee
Whitehorse band members Luke Doucet and Melissa McClelland, Blues Album of the Year nominee
The Command Sisters, Charlotte and Sarah
Tasha the Amazon, Rap Recording of the Year nominee
Delaney Jane
Russell Peters, Junos co-host
