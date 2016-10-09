The Toronto Blue Jays are a win away from advancing to the American League Championship Series for the second year in a row. All that stands in their way is a win against Texas in Game 3 of the American League Division Series, which begins at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Rogers Centre.

In this corner…

Aaron Sanchez, Toronto’s best pitcher, will take the mound in an attempt to finish off Texas.

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Aaron Josefczyk)

Sanchez has had a roller coaster ride of a season. The club brass was dead-set on limiting his innings in an attempt to protect him from overuse, and at one point said he was destined for the bullpen. But Sanchez’s success, which includes a 15-2 record with a 3.00 earned-run average, forced management to keep him in the rotation.

Colby Lewis draws the start for Texas, hoping to extend the Rangers season another day.

Lewis, a 36-year-old right-hander, was 6-5 with a 3.71 ERA in the regular season. For his career at Rogers Centre, Lewis is 2-3 with a 5.61 ERA.

Who’s in, who’s out



The Blue Jays will be without starter/reliever Francisco Liriano, who suffered a concussion after taking a Carlos Gomez line drive off the back of the head on Friday. He was replaced on the Jays roster by right-hander Danny Barnes. Liriano can apply to return to active duty after seven days.

Second-baseman Devon Travis is out of the starting lineup for the second game in a row. Travis, who’s suffering from a knee injury, was a late scratch in Game 2.



Travis was going to meet with the training staff prior to opening pitch.

Gibbons said Travis could be a possibility off of the bench.

How they got here



After a dramatic walk-off win over the Orioles in the AL wild-card game, the Blue Jays headed for Texas for the first two games of the ALDS against the top-ranked Rangers.

A pair of decisive victories there have put Toronto in position to sweep. A loss means the two teams will lock horns again Monday at 1 p.m. ET.

What else is new

The club announced that beer would only be sold by the cup for the remainder of the team’s playoff run after can-throwing incident in the wild-card game against Baltimore Orioles .



In other Jays-related news, after the roof at Rogers Centre was open for the first time in Jays playoff history, it will be closed tonight because of cold temperatures.



