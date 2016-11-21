Ontario Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault allegedly asked for a job guarantee in exchange for running for the Liberals in last year’s Sudbury by-election, a federal prosecutor told CBC News.

The revelation came at a court hearing for two Liberal operatives who are accused of offering bribes in connection with the by-election. Mr. Theibeault has publicly denied being offered or seeking a bribe.

Patricia Sorbara, Kathleen Wynne’s former deputy chief of staff, and Gerry Lougheed, a Sudbury Liberal fundraiser, are accused of offering former candidate Andrew Olivier a government job in exchange for quitting a race for the Liberals’ nomination in the by-election. The pair wanted Mr. Olivier out of the way so Mr. Thibeault could take the nomination unopposed.

Ms. Sorbara is also accused of offering Mr. Thibeault a bribe to run for the Liberals. Mr. Thibeault was a federal NDP MP at the time, and quit both his job and his party to run in the by-election.

CBC reported that federal Crown attorney Vern Brewer told reporters outside court on Monday that Mr. Thibeault was not charged himself because it is only illegal under the province’s Election Act to offer a bribe. It is not illegal to accept one.

“Our allegation is that Mr. Thibeault sought certain benefits, offers, jobs or employment as part of his condition to run as an MPP,” the broadcaster quoted Mr. Brewer as saying. “The section makes it an offence to offer, not necessarily to receive.”

Police have not specified what, exactly, Ms. Sorbara is alleged to have offered Mr. Thibeault – whether a cabinet position or something else.

Mr. Thibeault spent 16 months on the backbench before he was promoted to cabinet as energy minister in June.

Mr. Thibeault also received a $3,500 payment from the Liberals for running in the by-election. The payment is listed in the Liberals’ financial disclosure for the vote; its purpose is described as “income replacement.”

Mr. Thibeault has repeatedly denied that he was ever offered or received anything in exchange for running.

Asked earlier this month if Ms. Sorbara promised him a cabinet post, Mr. Thibeault said: “Absolutely not.” Asked if anyone had ever offered him a bribe, or if he had ever taken one, he said: “No.”

