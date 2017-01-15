Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Politics Insider
Subscribe to RSS

Entry archive:

B.C. Liberals’ upbeat economic story leaves the north behind Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Justine Hunter

VICTORIA — The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The B.C. Liberal government is trumpeting Canada’s latest employment statistics as proof that its jobs plan is working. The year 2016 saw a record number of jobs created in British Columbia, and the province posted the lowest unemployment rate in Canada.

But it is a lopsided success. Most of the new jobs are in the urban communities in the southwest corner of the province – especially Metro Vancouver. By contrast, employment in the northeast shrank – roughly one in 40 jobs disappeared in 2016.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Justine Hunter on Twitter: @justine_hunter

Also on The Globe and Mail

Taxing empty homes will boost rentals, Vancouver mayor says (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Editors' Picks

Most popular videos »

For subscribers: Politics Insider

More from The Globe and Mail

Most Popular Stories