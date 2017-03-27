A renegade Australian politician is mounting a last-ditch attempt to block an extradition treaty with China, sparking new debate about the merits of closer ties with a Chinese judicial system the international community has condemned for its use of torture and susceptibility to political interference.

“Our economic future is linked to China,” said Australian Senator Cory Bernardi in an interview. “But you don’t suspend your own internal judgment, or your own national sense of righteousness, simply for economic reasons.”

He has introduced a motion to disallow a legislative instrument that, if unopposed, would allow the treaty to be ratified without a vote. It is an attempt to quash the treaty at the last moment before it goes into force.

Australia became the first member of the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance to conclude an extradition pact with China in 2007, which it now says is needed to help safeguard the country from cross-border crime. But when Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull began the legislative process last year to bring that deal into force, the local legal community raised an outcry, saying “Australia should not be complicit in” problems with the exercise of justice in China.

Some of the government’s own members of Parliament have also discussed crossing the floor to oppose the treaty, Fairfax Media reported Monday.

It is a new sign of Australian concern about legal rapprochement with China, just as Canada also casts doubt on the success of extradition talks so long as Beijing continues extra-legal interrogation of corruption suspects.

In China, “with the 99.9-per-cent conviction rate, the chance of anyone getting a fair trial are virtually zero,” said Mr. Bernardi, who in February defected from Mr. Turnbull’s government to launch his own conservative movement.

“I don’t have confidence in the reliability of the evidence that will be provided, nor do I have any confidence in the promises that are made that people or individuals will not be subject to the death penalty or torture or those sorts of things,” he said.

Mr. Bernardi is a controversial figure in Australian politics. He has opposed same-sex marriage, called for Australia to back out of the Paris climate accord and been photographed in a red Donald Trump-style “Make Australia Great Again” cap.

But in Australia’s fractured Senate, where Mr. Turnbull’s Liberals do not enjoy a majority, Mr. Bernardi can play to smaller parties and independent candidates to block government priorities. The Australia Greens party has already come out against the extradition treaty with China. That leaves the decision to the opposition Labor party, which on Monday said it would clarify its position on extradition to China as soon as Tuesday.

The disallowance motion is scheduled for debate on Wednesday and comes amid new questions in Canada over Ottawa’s willingness to pursue an extradition treaty with China. The two countries agreed to discuss such a deal last fall.

However, the Canadian embassy in Beijing recently signed a joint letter – with representatives of 10 other countries – to the Chinese government in response to what it called “credible claims of torture” of detained human rights lawyers. China also maintains an extensive extralegal system, known as shuanggui, that interrogates graft suspects without arresting them and uses sleep deprivation and other tactics of psychological torment to extract confessions.

In response to a Globe and Mail report detailing abuses in that system, a senior Canadian official said this weekend that a comprehensive extradition treaty with China is unlikely to succeed if those practices continue.

Now Australia’s extradition treaty, too, stands in the balance. If Mr. Bernardi succeeds, the government could attempt to push ratification of the deal at a later date. “But I suspect that would only be possible if the objections to the treaty had been addressed, which in effect would require aspects of the treaty to be renegotiated,” said Donald Rothwell, a top Australian international law scholar at Australia National University in Canberra.

Mr. Turnbull on Monday rebuked those seeking to kill the deal.

The treaty “needs to be ratified,” he said, pointing to the recent interception of a Chinese shipment of more than $100-million worth of methamphetamine destined for Australia. Without legal co-operation between the two countries, the Prime Minister said, those drugs “would have been on the streets in Australia destroying Australian lives.”

Prof. Rothwell similarly said he is “comfortable” with safeguards embedded in the treaty designed to prevent suspects from facing torture or execution in China. Australia’s experience in other international treaties with China, including a free-trade agreement, have been largely positive, he said.

“One needs to adopt a good-faith approach in this regard and say that China is considered to be a legitimate international partner,” Prof. Rothwell said. Rising trade and travel between the two countries also creates a “need for ensuring that law enforcement mechanisms and arrangements are adequate. And extradition is an important part of that process,” he said.

Critics, meanwhile, have called China’s assurance that it will not mistreat accused fugitives a “joke” that Australia could not possibly enforce.

An extradition treaty amounts to a show of faith in Chinese justice, said Stuart Clark, a litigator who was president of the Law Council of Australia last year when it published a 30-page report opposing the treaty.

“Australia should not be endorsing, tacitly or otherwise, that system by allowing people to be returned in circumstances where they can’t be guaranteed a fair trial,” he said.

Just this week, Chinese authorities barred a professor from an Australian university who has been critical of Beijing’s crackdown on dissent from leaving China. The professor is a Chinese citizen but a permanent resident of Australia.

“This is a system of government that has historically made the show trial an art form,” Mr. Clark said, one that requires lawyers to swear loyalty to the Communist party.

“That offends against the rule of law spectacularly,” he said.

