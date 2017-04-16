Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan won a historic referendum Sunday that will greatly expand the powers of his office but opponents dispute the results and take to the streets.
Supporters of the "Yes" vote, celebrate in Istanbul.
(Emrah Gurel/Associated Press)
A supporter listens to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan deliver a speech in Istanbul.
(Bulent Kilic/AFP/Getty Images)
People celebrate the yes vote result outside AK Party headquarters in Istanbul.
(Chris McGrath/Getty Images)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters in Istanbul.
(Reuters)
Supporters of 'No' gather in Istanbul to protest.
(Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images)
A "no" vote supporter makes noise to support marchers protesting in Istanbul the referendum result.
(Yasin Akgul/AFP/Getty Images)
Turkish police officers keep a watchful eye on supporters of pro-'no' vote as they protest against the referendum outcome.
(Emrah Gurel/Associated Press)
Fatma Canpolat, a paralysed woman who was wheeled into a polling station, casts her ballot in Erzincan, Turkey.
(Associated Press)
Voters wait to vote inside a polling station in Diyarbakir, southeastern Turkey.
(Emre Tazegul/Associated Press)
Election officials count votes at a polling station during a referendum in Izmir.
(Osman Orsal/Reuters)