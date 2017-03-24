Republicans don’t have the votes to repeal Obamacare

As of 3:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday, President Donald Trump and House Speaker Paul Ryan had pulled the vote on the bill meant to repeal Obamacare, according to the Washington Post. After spending the week trying to gather votes from hesitant moderate and conservative Republicans, the decision was made in a meeting between Mr. Trump and Mr. Ryan at 3 p.m. The vote had been cancelled on Thursday and was scheduled for Friday amid fears there would not be enough votes to pass the bill, which would repeal and replace predecessor Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. Follow The Globe’s site for more information.

Trump preparing executive orders to review trade deals, procurement policies: officials

The Trump administration is preparing new executive orders to re-examine all 14 U.S. free trade agreements, including the North American Free Trade Agreement, and to review government procurement policies to aid American companies, according to two administration officials. The free trade agreements affect 20 countries from the Americas to Asia, and are among several executive actions the Trump administration is preparing on trade. The timing is unclear, but they could start to be rolled out next week. Still confused what NAFTA means to you? We’ve got a handy guide here.

TransCanada Corp. has finally received a presidential permit to build the Keystone XL pipeline, nine years after the project was first conceived in the days of $100 (U.S.) a barrel crude and rising imports to the United States. At a meeting with TransCanada’s chief executive Russ Girling Friday morning, Mr.Trump hailed the $8-billion pipeline project as a key piece of privately funded infrastructure that will create American jobs and enhance energy security. “It’s going to be an incredible pipeline, the greatest technology known to man, or woman,” Mr. Trump said.

