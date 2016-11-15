CPPIB revamps public markets unit as CEO moves to refocus fund Add to ...

The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is restructuring its public markets division, marking a change to one of its major investment groups and signalling chief executive Mark Machin’s intention to refocus the country’s biggest pension fund.

On Monday, the CPPIB circulated plans to revamp its public markets investments group, known internally as PMI, according to people familiar with the changes. It’s the latest move by the pension fund to make its investment teams more efficient. Story

Intact hires former CIBC deal maker

Intact Financial Corp. has hired CIBC World Markets investment banking veteran Don Fox, bolstering its management team at a moment when the company is looking for growth opportunities.

In the new year, Don Fox will take on a new role at the country’s largest property and casualty insurer as executive vice president overseeing investment management, corporate legal and development teams, and audit and finance functions. He officially takes over the new role after a two-month transition period that lasts until March. Story

Dundee to sell capital markets unit to employees for $15-million, sources say

Dundee Corp. has decided to remain a key stakeholder in its struggling capital markets business and inject money back into the unit – a move that has taken some observers by surprise.

In January, The Globe and Mail first reported Dundee’s plans to spin out its capital markets division to its employees.

In August, Dundee’s management said that it “may provide some capital by way of loans” in the new venture, but the exact form was unclear. Story

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Ottawa enlists Morgan Stanley to review ownership options for 18 Canadian ports. Story

Full stories are reserved exclusively for Globe Unlimited subscribers. Click here to sign up

Report Typo/Error