364 IRENE DR., KESWICK, ON.

ASKING PRICE $499,000

SELLING PRICE $560,000

PREVIOUS SELLING PRICE $128,000 (2000); $118,500 (1994)

TAXES $2,868 (2016)

DAYS ON THE MARKET Four

LISTING AGENT Lucais Shepherd, Right at Home Realty Inc.

The Action: Within two months of each other, neighbouring houses in Keswick were sold by Toronto-based agent Lucais Shepherd. Both properties drew buyers from the GTA and fetched bully bids. In the most recent transaction, this bungalow on a 67-by-180-foot lot welcomed two visitors and its pre-emptive offer on the second day of exposure in November.

What They Got: Just a five-minute walk from Young’s Harbour Park on Lake Simcoe, this two-bedroom bungalow was built around the 1960s but was recently improved with a repaved driveway to the attached double garage, a remodelled bathroom and revamped basement with new concrete foundations and mechanics.

To head outdoors, there is a deck off the sunroom by the living room, which also has a wood stove, and a front porch and rear deck accessible from the foyer by the kitchen.

The Agent’s Take: “Because South Keswick’s proximity to the newly extended [Highway] 404, it’s becoming attractive for city people to buy recreational properties that they can easily get to from Toronto within maybe 30 to 40 minutes,” Mr. Shepherd says.

“In that area, being close to Lake Simcoe, there are large city lots that people from the city are buying for cottages or perhaps building bigger homes.”

Adding to this house’s allure are accommodations for various modes of transport, from a public boat launch nearby to private parking. “It’s a real convenience to have such a large driveway, which can hold multiple cars, boat trailers or camping trailers,” Mr. Shepherd adds.

