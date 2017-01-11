Canada’s vast network of bank branches will shrink in 2017, with dozens of locations closing as institutions cut costs and invest billions in technology as more customers migrate online.
Banks aren’t giving up on branches just yet – many existing locations will be overhauled to focus more on giving advice, leaving tasks such as processing routine transactions to technology.Report Typo/Error
